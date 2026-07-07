Iloilo City’s I-Greens Program plants over 19,000 trees, mangroves

THE Iloilo City Government, through the Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources (OCENR), is reinforcing its drive for environmental sustainability with the I-Greens Program -- short for Iloilo City's Green Resilience Thru Ecological Enhancement and Nature-Based Solutions.

Launched on August 9, 2025, I-Greens serves as the city’s flagship climate resilience initiative under the Rising Liveability pillar of Mayor Raisa Treñas’ Rise-to-Action Framework, positioning Iloilo as a leader in nature-based urban solutions.

Carrying the tagline "Grow Green, Live Clean," the program aims to expand and sustain urban green spaces across the city through the establishment of parks, roadside tree lanes, pocket forests, and community gardens.

It seeks to enhance urban greening, improve climate resilience, and promote the mental and physical well-being of Ilonggos.

From its launch until June 2026, the I-Greens Program has recorded significant accomplishments, including the planting of 3,221 native trees and 16,465 mangroves, for a combined total of 19,686 trees and mangroves planted throughout the city.

These initiatives are expected to sequester approximately 141,217 kilograms of carbon, contributing to efforts to mitigate climate change while improving biodiversity and protecting the city's natural ecosystems.

The I-Greens Program also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

Through I-Greens, the Iloilo City Government continues to invest in nature-based solutions that create healthier, greener, and more resilient communities for present and future generations. (PR)