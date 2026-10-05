Iloilo City’s ICARe makes Galing Pook Top 20

ILOILO City’s disaster preparedness and risk governance program was named among the Top 20 finalists of the 2026 Galing Pook Awards, while Mayor Raisa Treñas also marked Teachers’ Day by urging educators to care for their health and well-being.

Treñas said the selection of the Iloilo City Action and Resilience (ICARe) Center: Decentralizing Risk Governance among the Top 20 represents national recognition of the city’s efforts in disaster preparedness and emergency response.

“Ang pagsulod sang ICARe sa Top 20 nagapakita nga ang aton programa sa disaster preparedness kag response ginakilala sa national level. Paagi sa ICARe, ginadala naton ang serbisyo mas malapit sa aton mga barangay kag komunidad,” Treñas said.

(ICARe’s inclusion in the Top 20 shows that our disaster preparedness and response program is being recognized at the national level. Through ICARe, we are bringing services closer to our barangays and communities.)

The ICARe program was selected from more than 200 entries submitted by provinces, cities, municipalities and barangays across the Philippines.

Treñas said the recognition was not only for the Iloilo City Government but also for the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the ICARe team, barangays, partner agencies and volunteers involved in implementing the program.

Through the ICARe Centers, Iloilo City decentralized disaster risk governance to bring coordination, preparedness and emergency response closer to communities.

Treñas said ICARe’s inclusion among the Top 20 finalists indicates that Iloilo City’s approach to disaster preparedness and risk governance can serve as an example of good local governance.

The Galing Pook Awards recognize local government programs demonstrating innovation, positive results, community impact, citizen participation, resilience and sustainability.

In a separate message marking Teachers’ Day, Treñas on Oct. 5, 2026, encouraged educators to make time for themselves and prioritize their health while fulfilling their daily teaching responsibilities.

“Sa tanan naton nga mga teachers, Happy Teachers’ Day. On this day, I wish maka-spend time man kamo to take care of yourselves. This day is for you,” Treñas said.

(To all our teachers, Happy Teachers’ Day. On this day, I wish you could also spend time to take care of yourselves. This day is for you.)

She thanked teachers for their continuing service and emphasized the importance of maintaining their well-being while devoting time and attention to students.

“Thank you for your service and for always taking care of our children. Don’t forget about yourselves kay dapat kamo man ang mag-take care sang inyo lawas para maka-take care man kamo sang aton kabataan,” Treñas said.

(Thank you for your service and for always taking care of our children. Don’t forget about yourselves, because you need to take care of your own health so that you can continue to care for our children.)

The dual announcements focused on Iloilo City’s community-oriented initiatives, recognizing the contribution of educators and highlighting the city’s decentralized approach to disaster preparedness and emergency response through ICARe. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)