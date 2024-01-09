Iloilo City’s off-site payment centers converted into one-stop shop

THE four off-site payment centers of the Iloilo City Government located in malls have been converted into a one-stop shop.

The off-site payment centers are in SM City Iloilo, Festive Walk Mall at Megaworld, The Atrium, and Marymart Center.

Other than issuance of renewal and new business permits and other government fees, these off-site payment centers can also issue community tax certificate or cedula; health cards; Bureau of Fire Protection and tourism clearances; persons with disability (PWD) and senior citizen cards; birth and death certificates; and marriage licenses.

Mayor Jerry Treñas encouraged the public to go to the off-site payment centers for a fast, more convenient and efficient transaction.

Meanwhile, with the deadline of the renewal of business permits for 2024 set on January 20, Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion (Ledip) head Velma Jane Lao urged business owners and operators to renew their business permits as early as possible and not to wait for the deadline to avoid inconvenience.

Lao said the city’s off-site payment centers as well as the on-site payment center at City Hall are open even on weekends until January 20.

As of January 7, a total of 895 permits for business renewals have been issued while 2, 088 have been given Tax Order of Payment since January 2.

Last year, some 18, 927 businesses in the city have been given business permits.

Lao said they are targeting 80 percent of these businesses to be renewed by January 20.

Treñas, meanwhile, said there will be no extension for business renewals that will be given, emphasizing that all off-site payment centers had power despite the four-day blackout last week. (PR)