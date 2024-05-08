Iloilo claims overall championship in 2024 WVRAA Meet

ILOILO emerged as the champion in the recent 2024 Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) Meet, which took place at the Panaad Sports Complex in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

A gathering of six provinces in Western Visayas, including Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental, took place from May 2 to May 7.

As of May 7, 2024, at 10:16 a.m., at both the elementary and secondary levels, Iloilo province is the overall champion out of the five provinces, according to the official and final results.

Iloilo achieved an impressive haul of 72 gold medals, 51 silver medals, and 38 bronze medals at the elementary level. Iloilo dominated the secondary level, winning an impressive 103 gold medals, 76 silver medals, and 64 bronze medals.

Next up are Negros Occidental, Aklan, Capiz, Antique, and Guimaras, which are at both elementary and secondary levels.

In the world of Demo sports, Iloilo has emerged as the champion, with Capiz securing the first runner-up position, and Aklan claiming the second runner-up spot.

At the Para games, Iloilo emerged as the champion, with Negros Occidental securing the first runner-up position and Aklan coming in as the second runner-up.

In 2025, the WVRAA Meet will take place in the province of Antique.

Palarong Pambansa 2024, with Iloilo representing the Western Visayas, is scheduled to take place in Cebu City from July 6 to July 17, 2024. The winners of each event will represent Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)