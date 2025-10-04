Iloilo Coast Guard holds honors for earthquake casualty

THE Philippine Coast Guard District Western Visayas (CGDWV) on October 3, 2025, honored and received the remains of Seaman Second Class (SN2) Lawrence Palomo of the Philippine Coast Guard at Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City.

Palomo, who was assigned to the Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV), was among the casualties of the September 30, 2025 earthquake.

His remains were later transported by CGDWV personnel to his family residence in Barangay Gemat-y, Passi City, Iloilo.

The Coast Guard District Western Visayas expressed heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of SN2 Palomo PCG, honoring his service and sacrifice as stated in a formal announcement.

The Coast Guard added that it will continue to extend support to the bereaved family as they mourn the loss of Palomo, who served in the line of duty. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)