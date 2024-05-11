Iloilo cop dies in tragic accident

POLICE Major Sullen Bolinas Domingo of the Iloilo Provincial Police Office (Ippo) passed away in a traffic accident on Diversion Road, Barangay Sambag, Jaro District, Iloilo City on Friday afternoon, May 10, 2024.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, officer-in-charge of the Ippo, is grieving the sudden loss of Domingo.

Domingo served as the Ippo's logistics and supply officer and devoted 20 years of his life to the Philippine National Police (PNP), demonstrating unwavering commitment and exemplary leadership.

Domingo, a dedicated PNP officer, began his career in 2003 as a police officer 1 (Patrolman) and rose to a commissioned officer in 2012 through Lateral Entry.

He has a distinguished career, having served as Chief of Police at various Municipal Police Station (MPS), including Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station in 2014, Batad and Barotac Viejo MPS in 2016, Cabatuan MPS in 2017, Alimodian MPS in 2020, and San Miguel MPS in 2022.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We offer our full support as they grieve this unimaginable loss. May they find comfort in the memories they shared with Police Major Domingo," Razalan said in a statement.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, expressed its deepest condolences to Domingo's family during this difficult time.

"From the men and women of Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas) (PRO 6), our deepest sympathy. PRO6 mourns the untimely demise of Police Major Sullen Domingo. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," Wanky said.

On May 10, 2024 a 19-year-old student was injured in a motorcycle collision with a police officer, and is currently receiving treatment at Western Visayas Medical Center.

Domingo passed away due to the collision's impact.

He was driving a Yamaha 1000 cc motorcycle towards Iloilo City when the collision occurred. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)