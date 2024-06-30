Iloilo cops nab high-value drug suspect in Dueñas, Iloilo

THE Dueñas Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested a 38-year-old married resident, alias Atan, in an anti-drug operation in Iloilo on June 29, 2024.

The suspect is a high-value individual (HVI) and a resident of Poblacion D., Dueñas, Iloilo.

Atan, who worked as a traffic auxiliary for the Duenas LGU, was apprehended after a two-week surveillance operation by the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET).

Authorities seized approximately six grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P41,000.

According to reports from concerned citizens, Atan was involved in illegal drug activities within the municipality and neighboring towns.

Police Coronel Bayai Razalan, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) officer-in-charge, commended the operating team for their exemplary work.

He also appreciated the community's collaboration in the fight against illegal drugs.

"Your untiring efforts to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in your area are commendable. I am delighted with the vigilance and courage of the Ilonggos in unmasking the personalities involved in illegal drugs in their community regardless of their status," Razalan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)