Iloilo delegates win big at Parada ng Kalayaan 2025 in Manila

ILOILO City and the Municipality of Maasin, Iloilo made history during the 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration on June 12, 2025, with the Tultugan Festival winning champion and the Dinagyang Festival placing first runner-up in the Festival Performance Competition of the Parada ng Kalayaan held at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas praised both festivals, saying, “Warmest congratulations to the Tultugan Festival of Maasin, Iloilo, and our very own Iloilo Dinagyang Festival for winning first and second place, respectively. Both festivals have shown that Iloilo is indeed the home of champion festivals, showcasing to the entire country the Ilonggo's deep cultural tradition, skills, and artistry. Panginbulahan man kay Governor Arthur "Toto" Defensor kag Mayor Francis Amboy sang Maasin!”

The Iloilo Dinagyang Festival also extended its congratulations to the Tultugan Festival and the Province of Iloilo, including the Municipality of Maasin, for their grand win.

In a public post, Dinagyang Festival organizers wrote, “Panginbulahan gid! And congratulations also to Tribu Pan-ay for winning first runner-up. You have represented us well, and we’re always proud of you all. Congratulations as well to Maytime Festival for winning second runner-up for your wonderful performance.”

The top three winners in the Festival Performance Competition are:

1. Champion – Tultugan Festival, Municipal Government of Maasin and Provincial Government of Iloilo

2. First Runner-Up – Dinagyang Festival, City Government of Iloilo and Iloilo Festivals Foundation, Inc.

3. Second Runner-Up – Maytime Festival, San Jose National High School, Antipolo City

In the Historical Float Design competition, the City Government of Candon, Ilocos Sur emerged as champion for its "Ikkis ti Candon" float.

The Provincial Government of Iloilo was awarded first runner-up for its "Cry of Santa Barbara" float, while the "Cinco de Noviembre Revolt" float from the City Government of Bago and the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental placed second runner-up.

The top three winners in the Historical Float Design category are:

1. Champion – Ikkis ti Candon, City Government of Candon, Ilocos Sur

2. First Runner-Up – Cry of Santa Barbara, Provincial Government of Iloilo

3. Second Runner-Up – Cinco de Noviembre Revolt, City Government of Bago, Provincial Government of Negros Occidental

The Parada ng Kalayaan 2025 was a centerpiece event commemorating the country’s 127th Independence Day. The celebration began with a flag-raising ceremony at the Independence Flagpole and a wreath-laying at the monument of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal in Luneta. The parade followed along Roxas Boulevard and featured participants from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and other uniformed services.

The national celebration, led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the First Family, featured colorful floats, cultural presentations, and a final float honoring the West Philippine Sea defenders. The event attracted thousands of Filipinos, showcasing unity, heritage, and the nation's journey towards freedom. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)