Iloilo drug bust yields P367,200, multiple arrests

THE Iloilo City police arrested a total of four individuals and seized illegal drugs with a combined street value of P367,200 in separate operations conducted in the city on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 and the Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit 6 (PNPDEG-SOU6) apprehended a high-value drug personality (HVI) identified by his alias Simplicio, 44, during a buy-bust operation in Zone 1, Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

The operation, conducted around 11:30 p.m., resulted in the confiscation of approximately 34 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P231,200.

In another operation conducted around 11:56 a.m., the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-CDEU), along with Iloilo Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA), ICPS4, and ICPS3, arrested three HVIs in Barangay Desamparados, Jaro, District, Iloilo City.

The suspects were identified as alias Pani, 34, alias Jerry, 35, and alias Joseph, 50, who also serves as a barabgay councilor or Kagawad of Barangay El-98, Jaro.

Authorities seized approximately 20 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P136,000 from their possession.

Both suspects are now under police custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The confiscated drugs were turned over to the Regional Forensic Unit-Western Visayas for further analysis.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended the operating units for their collaborative efforts and dedication to combating the drug menace in the region.

He emphasized the importance of continuous improvement and striving for excellence while reminding the officers not to become complacent with past successes.

"Keep improving your performance. Continuously improve and keep getting better in your assigned task, and always remember that there is room for improvement," Wanky said.

He encouraged gradual and consistent daily changes to achieve excellence and become the best among other PNP units.

"Let us not be complacent about our previous accomplishments but must be thrilled to hurdle greater endeavors," Wanky said. (SunStar Philippines)