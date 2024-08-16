Iloilo eyes state of calamity due to dengue outbreak

THE Iloilo provincial government is set to declare a state of calamity amid the rising number of dengue cases in the province in Tuesday's regular session on August 20, 2024.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Chief Cornelio Salinas said during a special meeting on August 15, that the province has met the criteria set by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) for such a declaration.

The PDRRMC passed a resolution recommending the declaration of a state of calamity for the entire province. The resolution will be submitted to the Provincial Board for approval.

“From the council resolutions, we will pass to Provincial Board for subsequent issuance declaring the entire province of Iloilo under the state of calamity,” Salinas said.

Passi City, Miagao, and Tigbauan declared a state of calamity, while Badiangan declared a dengue outbreak.

Out of 43 local government units (LGUs), 41 (excluding Banate and Tubungan) exceeded the epidemic threshold, indicating a need for urgent response to the prevailing disease.

Furthermore, 36 municipalities have reported clustered dengue cases within their barangays.

As of August 10, the Provincial Health Office recorded a total of 4,595 dengue cases with 10 fatalities. Forty-one out of the 43 LGUs in Iloilo exceeded the epidemic threshold, indicating a critical need for urgent response.

The Provincial Board, upon the recommendation of the PDRRMC, may declare the entire province under a state of calamity when there is a high incidence of a specific disease, health-related behavior, or events beyond normal expectancy, or when two or more municipalities or cities are affected by a disaster.