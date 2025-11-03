Iloilo gives P20.3M to PRO 6 for water rehab, Ippo ops

THE Provincial Government of Iloilo, led by Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. through Provincial Administrator Dr. Raul N. Banias, turned over a total of P20.3 million to the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) for the rehabilitation of its water system and the implementation of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office’s (Ippo) 4A’s Operation program.

The memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing and turnover of checks took place during the Monday flag-raising and awarding ceremony held at Camp Martin T. Delgado, the headquarters of PRO 6, Fort San Pedro in Iloilo City.

The donation includes P5 million for the rehabilitation of the PRO 6 water system and P15.3 million for the Ippo’s 4A’s Operation, a strategic program aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening logistical capability, and expanding community-based policing across Iloilo Province.

In his message, Banias conveyed the provincial government’s appreciation for the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) dedication to maintaining law and order.

“Let me take a moment to commend the Police Regional Office 6 for its profound success. We thank you for your strong support to the Philippine Army and in the campaign against insurgency, which has resulted in the total dismantling of the CPP-NPA fronts in the whole of Panay. This is a monumental achievement that has unlocked the province’s future,” Banias said.

He also recognized the consistent anti-criminality and anti-drug operations of the police throughout the province.

“We commend our PNP for your sustained and continuous campaign against illegal drugs with almost daily buy-bust operations. Likewise, your campaign against all forms of illegal activity continues to yield positive results, and we acknowledge your vigilance against external threats, particularly in territorial defense,” he added.

Banias reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to supporting the PNP in Western Visayas, stating that it will continue to provide necessary resources and tools to enhance police operations — a vital step toward securing the future of children in the region.

Present during the MOA signing and turnover were Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, and Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Ippo, together with other key officers and personnel of PRO 6.

In his response, Ligan thanked the Provincial Government of Iloilo for its generosity and commitment to public safety.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous support from Governor Defensor and the Province of Iloilo," Ligan said.

“This partnership enhances our mission and motivates every member of Team PRO 6 to dedicate themselves with increased commitment, as they feel supported by both their local government and the community,” he added.

He assured the continued dedication of PRO 6 to maintaining peace, order, and public trust through efficient police service and community partnership.

The P20.3 million assistance from the Iloilo Provincial Government underscores its strong partnership with the PNP in advancing peace, security, and sustainable development for the people of Iloilo and the entire Western Visayas region. (Leo Solinap / SunStar Philippines)