Iloilo governor: Jalaur River project foundation for brighter future

"TOGETHER, we have built more than just infrastructure; we have laid the foundation for a brighter future."

Iloilo Governor Arthur R. Defensor Jr. said this during the inauguration of the Jalaur River Multi-Purpose Project Stage II (JRMP II) in Barangay Agcalaga, Calinog, Iloilo on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, highlighting the significance of the project to Iloilo province and the whole of Western Visayas.

The inauguration marked a significant milestone in the JRMP II project, which aims to enhance agricultural productivity, provide reliable water supply, and contribute to the region's overall development.

The project aims to enhance Iloilo's agricultural potential and contribute to the country's food security by working collaboratively with all stakeholders.

JRMP II aims to expand NIA-Western Visayas' irrigation service area, covering rain-fed agricultural lands, by 2025.

The project includes a 38.5-meter (m) afterbay dam, a 109-m high dam, a 10-m river catch dam, and 214-kilometer irrigation canals across 17 municipalities.

It is expected to benefit 25,000 farmers and increase rice production by 71 percent, bringing 197,000 to 338,000 metric tons per year.

The project is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

Defensor emphasized the project's long-term impact and ongoing commitment to progress, resilience, and sustainability.

He encouraged every stakeholder to continue collaboration, guided by a shared commitment to progress, resilience, and sustainability.

Defensor also expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who was present at the inauguration, for prioritizing Iloilo and anticipating their support in implementing the Iloilo-Capiz-Aklan Bypass Way and the construction of the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Bridge.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for gracing us with your presence and for your steadfast support of this transformative project, ensuring that it is fully realized," Defensor said.

Also present during the inauguration are former Senator Franklin Drilon, Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella, Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga, Korean Eximbank Country Director Jung Won Seo, NCIP Chair Jennifer Pia Sibug-Las, and NIA Administrator Eduardo Guillen. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)