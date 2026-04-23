Iloilo graduates place 5th of April 2026 pharmacist licensure exam

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released on Wednesday the results of the April 2026 Pharmacists Licensure Examination, with two graduates from Iloilo City securing spots in the top five, led by a University of San Agustin (USA) alumnus who ranked first nationwide.

The USA and Central Philippine University (CPU) have announced the achievements of their students in the April 2026 Pharmacists Licensure Examination. The USA celebrated Royce Arjan Java Fantillan, who secured 1st place with a score of 94.65 percent, highlighting his accomplishment as a reflection of excellence, discipline, and Augustinian values.

CPU recognized Nepth Micro Apil, for attaining 5th place, commending his dedication and perseverance as an inspiration to the Centralian community.

Fantillan topped the examination with a rating of 94.65 percent, the highest among all examinees nationwide. Apil ranked fifth with a rating of 93.50 percent, placing Iloilo City among the top-performing areas in the country for this testing cycle.

Data from the PRC showed that the USA emerged as the top-performing school among institutions with 100 or more examinees, posting a passing rate of 82.43 percent. The national passing rate for the April 2026 Pharmacists Licensure Examination was recorded at 57.62 percent.

The examination was administered by the Board of Pharmacy in various testing centers nationwide. Results were released just three working days after the final day of the examination, reflecting the expedited processing of scores for this cycle.

All successful examinees are required to complete their registration online to obtain their professional identification cards and certificates of registration. The Board of Pharmacy said the schedule and venue for the mass oathtaking of the new pharmacists will be announced in a separate advisory.

The performance of Fantillan and Apil highlighted the continued academic strength of Iloilo-based institutions in the field of pharmacy, with both universities producing top-ranking examinees in one of the country’s most competitive licensure examinations.

The achievements emphasize the importance of higher education institutions in Western Visayas in upholding professional education standards, demonstrated through board examination results and institutional passing rates. The PRC highlighted that the licensure examination is vital in ensuring that only qualified individuals can practice pharmacy in the Philippines, thus protecting public health and maintaining industry standards.

With two Iloilo City graduates placing in the top five, the April 2026 Pharmacists Licensure Examination further cemented the city’s reputation as a center of academic excellence in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)