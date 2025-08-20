Iloilo guv receives Army reservist uniform from Philippine Army

ILOILO Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. was formally presented with his military uniform as an Army reservist, underscoring his commitment to public service beyond government duties, on August 20, 2025.

Colonel Edralin Poblete, group commander of the 6th Regional Community Defense Group, Reserve Command (6RCDG), Philippine Army, personally visited Defensor at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol to hand over the uniform.

He was joined by Colonel Michael Asuncion, commander of the 604th Community Defense Center, and Technical Sergeant Allan Tayhon.

The presentation of the uniform highlighted the partnership between the Philippine Army and local government leaders in promoting resilience and patriotism in communities.

Defensor said serving as an Army reservist complements his role as the province’s chief executive.

“Leadership extends not only in governance but also in national service,” he said. (Leo Solinap)