Iloilo International Airport receives P190 million for repairs, maintenance

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas thanked Senator Grace Poe for ensuring P190 million in funds to rehabilitate and maintain the Iloilo International Airport on Friday, January 12, 2024.

"This amount will go to the following: the needed overlay for the runway, repair and maintenance of the escalators, aircon system, and toilets. The airport also needs repainting," Treñas said.

Treñas further mentioned the community’s anticipation for the long-awaited privatization of the IIA, a project under the jurisdiction of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“We are also eagerly awaiting the long-delayed privatization of the Iloilo International Airport by Caap and DOTr,” Treñas said. (SunStar Philippines)