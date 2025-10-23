Iloilo launches 2026 Dinagyang Festival

ILONGGOS on Wednesday night, October 22, 2025 witnessed the grand launch of the 2026 Dinagyang Festival, highlighted by performances of tribes joining the annual celebration next year.

The event, filled with the rhythm of drums, color and devotion in honor of Señor Santo Niño at SM City Iloilo, followed the festival's national launch in Metro Manila over the weekend.

Festival and Artistic Director Eric Divinagracia said next year's celebration will feature designs inspired by endemic flora and fauna in Visayas.

"It is a recognition that we are stewards of God's creation. That is why we celebrate the flora and fauna of our Visayan heritage," he said in an interview

This year’s theme, “Bugay sang Ginoo, Bugal sang mga Ilonggo” (Blessings from God, Pride of the Ilonggos), embodies thanksgiving, creativity and the enduring Ilonggo spirit.

Mayor Raisa Treñas, in her message, said the Dinagyang is more than just a festival, but an integral part of the Ilonggo identity.

"(It is) a celebration of our faith, creativity, and resilience. It presents to the world who we are: a people of joy, devotion, and excellence," she said.

“The Dinagyang continues to shine brighter each year because of the devotion, creativity, and unity of Ilonggos,” Treñas said as she acknowledged the support of the community, partners and stakeholders.

The grand launch introduced the official contingents competing in the Dinagyang Tribes Competition — Tribu Taga-Baryo of Brgy. Bo. Obrero, Lapuz; Tribu Ilonganon, Jalandoni Memorial High School; Tribu Bulawanon sang Molo, Molo District; Tribu Salognon, Jaro National High School; Tribu Paghidaet, La Paz National High School; Tribu Pan-ay – Fort San Pedro National High School; and Tribu Ilayanhon of Graciano Lopez Jaena Elementary School.

Also presented were the participating groups of the Sadsad sa Calle Real, a community-based street dancing showcase that celebrates Iloilo’s living heritage and grassroots creativity.

They included Tribu Parianon, Tribu Yrong-Yrong, Tribu Aninipay, Tribu Familia Sagasa Tribu Molave and Tribu Panaad.

A ceremonial drumbeating led by Treñas, Iloilo Provincial Administrator Raul Banias, Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. President Angel De Leon, SM City Iloilo assistant mall manager Rychmark Trinidad and Rev. Fr. Nelson Zerda, OSA, Parish Priest of San Jose Parish Placer, also marked the office launch of the festival. (PNA)