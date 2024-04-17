Iloilo launches 'Visit Iloilo' campaign to entice tourists with rich culture, food, fun

ILOILO City and Province launched the "Visit Iloilo" campaign to enhance their status as a top tourist destination on April 15, 2024.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Iloilo MICE Alliance and Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI) and Megaworld Corporation, aims to leverage partnerships and promote Iloilo as an experience, not just a place.

The launch, held at the Iloilo Convention Center in Iloilo Business Park, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, gathered key stakeholders including Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, Philippine Tour Operators Association (Philtoa), Inc. President Arjun Shroff, Megaworld Hotels, Resorts' Managing Director Cleofe Albiso, and representatives from the tourism and business sectors.

With 50 partners signing a commitment wall, the initiative emphasizes collaboration to enhance Iloilo's appeal to both local and foreign travelers.

"Visit Iloilo" aims to go beyond showcasing destinations. It seeks to immerse visitors in Iloilo's rich history, vibrant culture, and delectable cuisine, as highlighted by IFFI President Allan Tan.

Tan envisions the campaign as a legacy that fosters cultural exchange and leaves a lasting impact.

Treñas pledged his full support for the campaign, acknowledging the importance of a collective approach.

He emphasized Iloilo City's long-standing reputation as a cultural and tourist hub but stressed the ongoing efforts to elevate its status as a premier destination.

"This campaign aims to call us here to work collectively in attracting more visitors to experience Iloilo City’s beauty. I fully support this initiative, and I am confident that this will further elevate Iloilo's image as a top destination," Treñas said.

He further highlighted Iloilo's prestigious Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy Award as a testament to the city's culinary offerings.

"My commitment goes beyond words. I pledge to actively champion the campaign's success and encourage local businesses and stakeholders to participate," Treñas said.

Defensor, on the other hand, echoed the sentiment of a "Fun, Foodie, Friendly" Iloilo experience. He invited everyone to explore the province's diverse attractions, cultural heritage, and natural beauty, all complemented by the warm hospitality of the Ilonggo people.

"We want to invite everyone. That’s what we have been trying to work hard for, together with Mayor Jerry Treñas, to make Iloilo Province and City worthy of your time, worthy of your visit, worthy of your convention, worthy of your seminar,” Defensor said.

Defensor positioned the "Fun, Foodie, Friendly" slogan as an extension of the Department of Tourism's "Love the Philippines" campaign, urging visitors to: "Love the Philippines. Love Fun, Foodie, Friendly Iloilo."

The "Visit Iloilo" campaign, led by IFFI and the Iloilo MICE Alliance, aims to promote Iloilo as a top cultural and tourist destination.

The launch ceremony was boosted by vlogger Mikey Bustos' performance of "I Found My Heart and My Soul in Iloilo," enhancing the emotional bond visitors form with Iloilo.

Iloilo's launch is a significant step towards attracting tourists and showcasing its distinctive culture, food, and friendly charm. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)