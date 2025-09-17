Iloilo mayor, barangay leaders unite in support of September 21 rally

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas and barangay leaders from Arevalo, Molo, and Lapuz districts declared support for the September 21, 2025 rally, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and good governance as key demands against corruption.

Treñas said her administration has always placed accountability at the core of public service and aligned herself with the Mayors for Good Governance (MG44).

“Since Day 1 as your Mayor, I have been very clear that accountability and transparency must always be at the heart of public service. This is why I joined the Mayors for Good Governance (MG44) and in observer status along with leaders like former Vice President and now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo,” Treñas said in a statement on September 17, 2025.

She pointed to unfinished multipurpose buildings, abandoned gyms, and structurally unsound school buildings as examples of national projects that have failed the city.

“Billions have been poured into flood control projects, yet we are more vulnerable to floods today than before. These are not small mistakes. These are failures that cost our people opportunities, safety, and trust in government,” Treñas said.

“Trillions have been appropriated nationwide, yet so many of these projects are either delayed, palpak, or useless. The outrage of the people is valid. Their frustration is real. And their demand for accountability is urgent. That is why I stand with those who will raise their voices on September 21,” she added.

The Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) of Arevalo District issued a manifesto of support, joining civil society, workers, professionals, and ordinary citizens in backing the rally.

“We unite our voice to fight against corruption. Corruption undermines the foundations of democracy, weakens public trust and deprives citizens of the services and opportunities they rightfully deserve. It robs our people’s resources intended for education, healthcare, livelihood, and social welfare,” the manifesto read.

In Molo District, barangay leaders pledged a firm stand against corruption and reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance.

“As leaders chosen by the people, we commit ourselves to the principles of transparency -- ensuring open, honest, and accessible governance in our barangays; accountability – holding ourselves and others responsible for the trust reposed in us by the public; and good governance -- upholding fairness, justice, and integrity in all our actions and decisions,” the Molo ABC stated in its manifesto.

The group declared: “On this 21st day of September 2025, we march together in a peaceful rally as a symbol of our unity and dedication to a government free from corruption, anchored on truth and genuine service.”

In Lapuz District, the Association of Barangay Officials also expressed unified and stronger support for the call of Ilonggos for transparency and accountability.

“We, the Association of Barangay Captains in the District of Lapuz, strongly believe that the call of the Ilonggos for transparency and accountability as well as to take efforts to end corruption in the country particularly in Iloilo City is in accordance with the mandates of the Constitution,” the group stated.

The manifesto further stated: “We believe that now is the time and it has to come from us to break the cycle of corruption and heal this country and keep every person in public service honest and accountable.”

The three districts pledged to actively participate in the September 21 rally alongside other groups, reinforcing the collective demand for an accountable and transparent government.

“It is time we say, enough is enough. Transparency is not optional. Accountability is not negotiable. Our people deserve better,” Treñas said. (Leo Solinap)