Iloilo mayor confirms confidential meeting with House Speaker

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas responded to several issues during recent press interactions, including questions about the fate of Sheen Marie Mabilog, the upcoming announcement of the city's official lineup, and a confidential meeting with House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

When asked about Sheen Marie Mabilog, Treñas said the City Government had extended help to her when she was in need.

Mabilog was a candidate for the city councilor, but the mayor left her future decisions to her discretion.

"We took care of Sheen Mabilog when she needed help and a job. We took her in as one of our candidates. The rest is shown in her actions," Treñas said, indicating that further developments would depend on her subsequent decisions.

On the matter of the announcement of the official lineup for the City Government, Treñas was brief but clear. He assured the public that the announcement would be made soon, without revealing specific details about the candidates.

"We will announce the lineup soon," he said.

Regarding the reports of a meeting with House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Treñas clarified the situation and expressed that he did not initiate the meeting.

The meeting, he said, was organized at the request of the Speaker, adding that the details of the discussion were intended to remain confidential.

"I defer to the Speaker since that was at his request and was supposed to be confidential (Request of the Speaker at the instance of Malacañang)," Treñas said.

His daughter, Executive Assistant Raisa Treñas, also commented on the matter, emphasizing that any information about the meeting was disclosed without their consent.

She urged the media to seek clarification directly from Romualdez.

"It has been leaked to certain members of the media that a meeting with Speaker Romualdez which I supposedly initiated took place early this week. With respect to Speaker Romualdez, I encourage the media to ask him directly what transpired and who initiated this meeting. I am not one to break the confidentiality of that meeting. But do ask him," she said.

The mayor and Romualdez have not commented on the specifics of their meeting, leaving it unclear if it holds any significance for local political matters in Iloilo City.

Treñas assured the public that Team Uswag remains prepared to face any political challenges as recent developments in the local political scene unfold.

In his official statement, Treñas emphasized the team’s commitment to good governance and prioritizing the welfare of their constituents.

"In the beginning, Team Uswag has always prioritized good governance and the interests of the constituents over power and personal ambition. Out of respect for the Office of the Speaker, we were willing to listen," Treñas said.

He said Team Uswag is willing to defer to the ruling coalition's request to resolve political differences amicably, but is fully prepared for any eventuality if the other party refuses.

“The Uswag team is ready to face any challenges. While we have deferred to the request of the ruling coalition to resolve political differences, in case the other party refuses to accept the overtures of the leadership, Team Uswag already has a complete slate ready for any eventuality,” he added.

The final slate of Team Uswag, which will consist of candidates prepared to run in the upcoming elections, is expected to be announced soon.

Treñas reassured the public of Team Uswag's commitment to good governance and ongoing projects in Iloilo City amid rising political tensions and potential electoral battles. (Leo Solinap)