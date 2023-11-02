Iloilo mayor encourages losing candidates to move forward

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas has encouraged losing candidates in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 to move forward and improve themselves.

In a press statement on November 2, 2023, Treñas said that losing an election is not the end and that it allows candidates to do better.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that a candidate for SK position took his life since he did not make it. Please understand that in an election, we submit ourselves to our people and they decide our fate. I also lost once upon a time, but I took it as an opportunity to be better and to improve my leadership skills further," Treñas said.

Treñas also said that he would still work with losing candidates, even if they are not elected officials of the barangay.

"Losing an election is not final. It gives one an opportunity to do better," Treñas said. "I am addressing all losing candidates to look at this as a means to improve yourselves and not as a final end to your political career. As your mayor, I will still work with you even if you are not an elected official of the barangay." (SunStar Philippines)

***

Individuals suffering from depression and needing assistance may call the following numbers:

Suicide Prevention Hotline Center For Health Development Western Visayas: 1-800-10-333-8336, 09985324047 and 09255469919

West Visayas State University Medical Center (WVSUMC): (033) 3202431 loc. 162 or 209 and (033) 3292360

Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC): (033) 3211797 loc. 186 and (033) 5037708

Pototan Mental Health Unit (PMHU): (033) 5298109