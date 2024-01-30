Iloilo mayor salutes security forces for peaceful Dinagyang 2024

THE Dinagyang Festival 2024 was successfully and peacefully held over the weekend.

With this, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas expressed his profound appreciation to thousands of security forces that composed the Task Group Dinagyang.

According to him, the role of the task group in ensuring the safety and security of all Dinagyang revelers is a big part of the success of the festival every year.

"Together with the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. and San Jose Parish Placer, we are thankful for your selfless service every Dinagyang. We owe to you again our festival's resounding success this year," Treñas said.

He specifically thanked the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, Iloilo City Police Office, Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, and all the force multipliers from barangay tanods to student cadets.

He also commended the Iloilo City Operations Center (Opcen) of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office at the Command Center of Iloilo City Action and Response Center or Icare in Gaisano Time Square.

They monitored the city's activities via hazard-monitoring cameras and handheld transceivers; provided updates like road traffic, and foot traffic within the City Proper; continuously monitored the weather from all available science-based monitoring and forecasting tools; deployed the Iloilo City Emergency Responders for emergencies and medical aid; and released safety tips for a safer celebration.

The mayor also thanked the Philippine Red Cross, traffic enforcers, street sweepers, volunteer groups, and other personnel of city and provincial governments for their respective valuable contribution to Dinagyang 2024. (PR)