Iloilo mayor steps down, endorses daughter for mayor

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas announced his decision to step down as the city’s chief executive and endorsed his daughter, Raisa Treñas-Chu, senior executive assistant, to run for the mayoral position in the 2025 midterm election.

In a public statement on October 3, 2024, Treñas expressed his gratitude to the people of Iloilo for their unwavering support throughout his time in office, acknowledging the collaborative efforts that made Iloilo City one of the most progressive highly urbanized cities (HUCs) in the Philippines.

“Ang tanan nga ini indi ko mahimo kon wala ang suporta kag bulig sang tagsa-tagsa. Sa tion sang pandemya, nag-ululupod kita sa pag-batò tubtob nalampuwasan naton ini. Ginbuylugan ninyo ang aton mga programa kag proyekto para sa kabataan, kababainhan, kag katigulangan. Gin-buligan ninyo ako para magpadayon ang kauswagan, kalinong kag katawhayan sang aton syudad,” Treñas said.

(I couldn't have done all of this without the support and help of each one. During the pandemic, we are throwing stones at you until we get over it. You have supported our programs and projects for youth, women, and the elderly. You helped me to continue the development, peace and harmony of our city.)

Despite his intention to complete his term as mayor, Treñas revealed that his recent health concerns led to his decision to step down. He is currently recovering from a bile duct operation and asked for continued prayers from the people of Iloilo.

“It has been my greatest honor to serve as your City Mayor. While it has been my intention to finish my term, I believe it is in the best interest of Team Uswag and the city for me to stand down and to focus on fulfilling my duties as City Mayor for the remainder of my term,” Treñas said.

In a move to ensure the continuity of the city’s progress, Treñas announced his endorsement of his daughter, Raisa, to run for mayor. He also expressed his support for Congresswoman Julienne "Jam-Jam" Baronda as Representative of the Lone District, underscoring the importance of unity in moving Iloilo City forward.

“In the spirit of unity, we are joining forces with Congresswoman Jam Baronda as Representative of the Lone District, and my daughter Raisa for Mayor. I have always believed there is nothing we cannot do if we do it together. We can accomplish so much if we are united and think as one Ilonggo family for the good of our future generations,” Treñas said.

Treñas also expressed deep appreciation for the residents of Iloilo City, especially during the challenging times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. He recalled how the people stood together and supported the city’s programs, particularly those aimed at the youth, women, and elderly.

The mayor thanked the people of Iloilo for their trust and support since he returned to office in 2019.

“Please continue to include me in your prayers. Salamat gid sa inyo tanan, sa pagsalig kag pag-suporta halin sang nagbalik kita bilang alkalde sang 2019. Palangga ko guid kamo,” Treñas concluded.

(Please continue to include me in your prayers. Thank you very much to all of you, for your trust and support since I returned as mayor in 2019. I love you all.)

The political camp of Baronda has yet to make a decision on a possible alliance with other political parties, according to spokesperson Pastor Stanley Flores.

Flores issued a statement on Thursday, saying that the Baronda camp is still discussing the proposal from the other party with their supporters and leaders.

"We have yet to arrive at a decision as we are still discussing the proposal of the other party with our supporters and leaders," Flores said. "We will announce any development as soon as we have reached a decision."

Flores stated that the Baronda camp is seeking prayers for guidance as they navigate this critical political juncture. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)