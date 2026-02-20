Iloilo mourns passing of ex-guv Licurgo ‘Curging’ Tirador

THE Iloilo Provincial Government announced on Wednesday, Febuary 18, 2026, the passing of former Iloilo governor Licurgo “Curging” Tirador, a veteran public servant who held key positions in local and national government from the 1950s until the 2010s.

In a statement, the Iloilo Provincial Government described Tirador as a leader who “dedicated his life to public service and held various significant positions throughout his career.”

Born on May 30, 1931, at the age of 94, in Pototan, Iloilo, Tirador built a career that spanned banking, constitutional reform, legislative work, and executive service in both local and national offices.

He first served as a board director of the Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines from 1957 to 1959. He later became a consultant to Monetary Board Member Mariano Peñaflorida at the Central Bank of the Philippines from 1960 to 1962.

In 1971, Tirador was elected as a delegate to the Constitutional Convention, where he contributed to constitutional reforms during a critical period in Philippine political history.

He assumed office as officer-in-charge governor of the Province of Iloilo in 1986 and served until 1987. Following his stint as governor, he represented the Third District of Iloilo in the House of Representatives from June 30, 1987, to June 30, 1998.

After serving three consecutive terms in Congress, Tirador was elected municipal mayor of Pototan, Iloilo, in 1998, serving for three years.

He returned to Provincial Government as board member of the Third District of Iloilo from 2004 to 2007. He later served as Presidential Assistant I at the Office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines from 2008 to 2010.

In 2010, he was reelected as board member of the Third District of Iloilo, continuing his involvement in local governance.

Throughout his decades in public office, Tirador was recognized for his long-standing commitment to public service.

The Iloilo Provincial Government said he left “a lasting legacy in Philippine politics and public service, marked by dedication, integrity, and steadfast leadership in serving his community and the nation.”

The Provincial Government also extended its sympathies to his family, stating, “Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to his bereaved family.” (Leo Solinap)