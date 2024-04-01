Iloilo observes peaceful, orderly Holy Week

ILOILO residents observed a relatively peaceful and orderly Holy Week or Semana Santa in 2024, Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Police Coronel Ronaldo P. Palomo said.

“Ensuring a peaceful and meaningful observance of Semana Santa was a challenge for us but because of your active support and full cooperation, our religious activities ended without significant disruptions,” Palomo said.

The Ippo reported no major incidents from Palm Sunday, March 24, to Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

To achieve this, the police force maintained maximum presence in key areas throughout the week.

All police units in the province were placed on full alert to deter criminal activity, respond swiftly to emergencies, and guarantee public safety.

This involved deploying more officers for mobile patrols and manning police assistance desks in churches, pilgrimage sites, parks, resorts, and public transportation hubs.

The Ippo also credits close collaboration with local government units, national government agencies, barangay officials, and force multipliers for successful security measures.

This cooperation ensured a coordinated and prompt response to any security concerns that might have arisen during the religious holiday. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)