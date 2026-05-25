Iloilo officials honor Ligan as outgoing PRO 6 chief

LOCAL government officials in Iloilo City and Iloilo Province honored Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan following his reassignment from the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) to the Philippine National Police Directorate for Operations in Camp Crame on May 25, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño formally assumed the post as acting regional director of the PRO 6 after Ligan relinquished his position amid a recent leadership reshuffle in the Philippine National Police.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas expressed gratitude to Ligan for his leadership and contribution to maintaining peace and order in Western Visayas and Iloilo City.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to outgoing PRO-6 Regional Director PBGen Josefino Ligan recognizing his dedicated service and leadership in strengthening peace and order across Western Visayas and Iloilo City,” Treñas said.

“As a token of gratitude, ginhatagan man naton siya sang Iloilo City Rises kag Nobody But Jerry books to honor his service and lasting contributions to public safety,” she added.

(As a token of gratitude, we also gave him Iloilo City Rises and Nobody But Jerry books to honor his service and lasting contributions to public safety.)

Treñas also credited Ligan for strengthening the partnership between local government units and the Philippine National Police.

“His commitment to security and partnership with the Philippine National Police strengthens our shared goal of a safer, more peaceful, and more resilient Iloilo City for all Ilonggos,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Ligan paid an exit courtesy call on Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. before reporting to his new assignment at Camp Crame.

During the meeting, Defensor recognized Ligan’s efforts in improving coordination between the police organization and local government units throughout Western Visayas.

The governor also acknowledged Ligan’s role in maintaining public safety and supporting peace and order programs in the region during his stint as regional director of the PRO 6.

Ligan formally turned over the leadership of the regional police office to Tuaño, former spokesperson of the Philippine National Police.

The reassignment formed part of the latest organizational changes within the Philippine National Police leadership.

Before his reassignment, Ligan led police operations and peacekeeping efforts across Western Visayas, working closely with provincial and city police offices, local chief executives, and various law enforcement units in addressing criminality and public safety concerns in the region.

Officials from Iloilo City and Iloilo Province thanked Ligan for his service and leadership, citing his contribution to strengthening cooperation between the police and local government sectors.

Tuaño is expected to continue ongoing peace and order programs and strengthen law enforcement operations in Western Visayas under the PRO 6. (Leo Solinap)