Iloilo Paraw Regatta marks 53rd year with sailing race, cultural events in Arevalo

THE Iloilo City Government opened the 53rd Iloilo Paraw Regatta Festival with the Paraw Main Sailing Race in Arevalo, Iloilo City, highlighting more than five decades of maritime tradition under the theme “Sailing Forward, Guided by Tradition.”

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas led the opening program, joined by Honorato “Tiyo Tatoy” Espinosa, Iloilo Paraw Regatta Festival Chair John Lex Espinosa Bayombong, Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. Chair Rito Judgee Peña, and representatives from JCI Iloilo and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce-Iloilo.

“For 53 years, the Iloilo Paraw Regatta Festival has carried forward a proud tradition of culture, competition, and community spirit — and the journey is far from over,” Treñas said.

The mayor said the festival reflects the Ilonggos’ character and identity as a coastal community, anchored on history and shared values.

“Every time the colorful sails of our paraw glide across the sea, we are reminded of who we are as Ilonggos resilient like the wind, steady like the sea, and always moving forward,” she said.

“As we gather under the theme ‘Sailing Forward, Guided by Tradition,’ we celebrate more than five decades of courage, skill, kag unity that define our maritime heritage and coastal communities,” she added.

Treñas said progress remains rooted in tradition and collective effort.

“Guided by tradition, our progress remains anchored in our history, culture, and values, and like the paraw, we grow stronger when government, private sector, and communities work together. Ini ang 53rd Paraw Regatta Festival!” she said.

Main sailing race

The main sailing event drew spectators to the shores of Arevalo as paraw with painted sails crossed the waters in a display of craftsmanship and heritage.

“The shores of Arevalo come alive as layag painted with stories sail proudly across the waves, carrying color, culture, and the true Ilonggo spirit,” Treñas said.

“Makita naton ang mga paraw nga naga-glide sa balod in a stunning showcase of heritage, craftsmanship, kag community pride sa sini nga ginakalangkagan gid nga sailing event. Amo ini ang buhi nga maritime legacy sang syudad sang Iloilo, simbolo sang aton identidad bilang mga Ilonggo,” she added.

(We’ll see boats glide through the waves in a stunning showcase of heritage, craftsmanship, and community pride at this highly anticipated sailing event. This is the living maritime legacy of Iloilo City, a symbol of our identity as Ilonggos.)

The Paraw Regatta Festival is considered one of the city’s major cultural events, centered on traditional sailboat racing and activities that highlight Iloilo’s maritime roots.

Search for best tasting lechon

Aside from the sailing race, the festival featured the Search for Best Tasting Lechon, showcasing Ilonggo culinary tradition.

“Manamit gid, mahagpok ang panit, kag juicy ang unod, with that distinct Ilonggo savor that keeps everyone coming back for more. Isa ini ka mouthwatering masterpiece nga nagapakita sang aton culinary excellence kag pagkaon nga ginapabugal gid naton bilang mga Ilonggo,” Treñas said.

(It's delicious, the skin is crispy, and the flesh is juicy, with that distinct Ilonggo flavor that keeps everyone coming back for more. It is a mouthwatering masterpiece that showcases our culinary excellence and food that we are very proud of as Ilonggos.)

“Sa sini nga tuig sang Paraw Regatta Festival, sin-o bala ang mangin Best Tasting Lechon?” she added.

(In this year of the Paraw Regatta Festival, who will be the Best Tasting Lechon?)

The competition highlighted local flavors and cooking techniques as part of the broader celebration of culture and community participation.

Pinta sa regatta

The festival also featured Pinta sa Regatta, where artists transformed paraw sails into canvases that depict heritage and creativity.

“Duag kag mga matahum nga laragway ang nagahatag kabuhi sa mga layag, ginahimo ini nga mga mural nga nagarepresentar sang heritage, hope, kag creativity sang aton Ilonggo artists,” Treñas said.

(Color and beautiful images bring the sails to life, turning them into murals that represent the heritage, hope, and creativity of our Ilonggo artists.)

“Kun ang hangin nagadala sang paraw sa dagat, ang pinta naman nagadala sang istorya kag identity nga makita sa tagsa ka design. Isa ini ka impactful showcase sang local talent nga nagapabugal sang Ilonggo pride kag artistic excellence,” she added.

(If the wind carries the boat to the sea, the paint carries the story and identity that can be seen in each design. It is an impactful showcase of local talent that boasts Ilonggo pride and artistic excellence.)

Now in its 53rd year, the Iloilo Paraw Regatta Festival continues to highlight sailing competitions, cultural exhibitions and culinary events that underscore Iloilo City’s maritime legacy and community pride. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)