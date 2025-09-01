Iloilo police arrest 172 fugitives in intensified manhunt operations

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) intensified their campaign against wanted individuals, resulting in the arrest of 172 fugitives during separate manhunt operations.

From July 1 to August 29, 2025, under the leadership of Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of Ippo, 132 fugitives were arrested across the province, including 45 most wanted persons (MWPs).

Among those captured were one regional-level MWP, eight provincial-level MWPs, and 36 municipal-level MWPs.

In Iloilo City, led by Police Colonel Kim Legada, Icpo director, arrested 40 fugitives in a 31-day manhunt from August 1 to 31, 2025.

Nine of those arrested were MWPs, including five who were listed among the region’s 10 most wanted for crimes such as murder, rape, and illegal possession of firearms.

Razalan commended the coordinated efforts of the Tracker Teams across the province.

“The arrest of wanted persons here in the province proves the dedication of your Ilonggo Cops to give proper justice to the victims of crime and their families. I once again ask for the continued support and trust of our beloved fellow citizens; let us work together to keep our beloved Iloilo peaceful and tranquil,” Razalan said.

Legada also praised the city’s operating units for their efficiency in executing the arrests.

“This arrest is a manifestation of hope and justice for every victim and their families. Rest assured, Icpo will not let up until these fugitives are put behind bars. ICPO remains firmly committed to justice, public safety, and the delivery of quality police service to the community,” Legada said.

The Icpo units that contributed to the arrests included the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (10 arrests); Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 3 and ICPS 6 (five arrests each); ICPS 2 (four arrests); ICPS 1, ICPS 7, and ICPS 8 (three arrests each); ICPS 4, ICPS 5, and ICPS 10 (two arrests each); and ICPS 9 (one arrest).

The combined operations of Icpo and Ippo underscore the strong commitment of Ilonggo cops to uphold public safety and ensure justice by relentlessly pursuing fugitives across the city and province. (Leo Solinap)