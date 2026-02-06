Iloilo police arrest province’s 6th most wanted rape suspect

POLICE operatives arrested Iloilo province’s sixth most wanted person for rape during the implementation of a court-issued warrant in Barangay Tinori-an, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, February 6, 2026.

Personnel of the Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station (MPS), under the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), arrested the suspect, identified as alias Lester, 37, a resident of Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, for the crime of rape by carnal knowledge under Article 266-A, paragraph 1, in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 8353.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the PRO 6, commended the arresting team for the successful operation.

“I commend the personnel of Barotac Nuevo MPS for the successful arrest of their Top 6 Provincial Most Wanted Person. This accomplishment manifests the relentlessness of our personnel in providing the community with the peace and security they deserve, and their unwavering dedication to delivering justice to the victims of these lawless criminals,” Ligan said.

Police said the suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 68, Presiding Judge Monfort North, Dumangas, Iloilo. No bail was recommended.

Authorities said the arrest was carried out without incident and in accordance with standard police operating procedures.

The Barotac Nuevo MPS said the operation was part of the continuing campaign of the PRO 6 to locate and arrest individuals facing serious criminal charges, particularly those listed among the province’s most wanted persons.

Police said the arrest underscores the importance of cooperation among law enforcement units and the judiciary in ensuring that fugitives are brought before the court to answer for their alleged crimes.

The suspect was taken into police custody and turned over to the appropriate custodial facility for documentation and further legal proceedings. Police said he will be presented before the issuing court for the proper disposition of his case. (Leo Solinap)