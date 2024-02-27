Iloilo police arrested individuals in separate cases of violence against women and children

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) and the Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station (MPS) apprehended individuals facing charges related to violence against women and children in two separate operations conducted on Monday, February 26, 2024.

The Iloilo City Police Station 5 (ICPS5) in Mandurriao District arrested a 51-year-old German national identified as alias Robert in Barangay Onate De Leon, Mandurriao, District, Iloilo City at around 3:09 p.m. Monday.

He is charged for violating Republic Act 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act.

The person was arrested under Criminal Case Numbers 24-90930 and 24-90931 by Judge Elijo Sharon Ronzales Herrera-Bellones, Presiding Judge, RTC Branch 27, Sixth Judicial Region, Iloilo City, with bail recommended at P72,000 and P2,000.

The suspect is currently detained at the ICPS5 awaiting transfer to the court.

Meanwhile, the Barotac Nuevo MPS also apprehended a 50-year-old man identified as alias Joey in Barangay Linao, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo at around 7:00 a.m.

He is charged for violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the Child Abuse Law.

The individual was arrested under Criminal Case Number 24-11242 by Jugde Vicente Go, Presiding Judge, RTC Branch 68, Sixth Judicial Region, Dumangas, Iloilo, with a bail recommended of P480,000.

The suspect is currently detained at the Barotac Nuevo MPS awaiting transfer to the court.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the officers involved in both operations.

Wanky stated that PRO 6 is committed to combating abuse, especially against women and youth, and will ensure the apprehending of law offenders and justice for victims of abuse.

"PRO 6 is firm in its stand against any form of abuse, particularly towards women and youth. We will guarantee that all law offenders are apprehended and justice is served to victims of abuse," Wanky said.