Iloilo police bust drug personalities, seize over P6M shabu

IN SEPARATE operations conducted on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) and Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) successfully apprehended a total of three drug personalities and seized over P6,065,600 worth of shabu.

In Iloilo, a buy-bust operation conducted by the Ippo-Police Drug Enforcement Unit/Police Special Operations Group (PDEU/PSOG), in collaboration with the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS), led to the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) and the confiscation of P5,508,000 worth of shabu.

The operation, which took place at 8:50 p.m. in Barangay Daanbanwa, Estancia, Iloilo, resulted in the apprehension of alias Jorene, 44, a resident of the same barangay.

Jorene was caught selling suspected shabu to a police undercover officer.

Authorities seized 13 large heat-sealed plastic sachets, five small heat-sealed plastic sachets suspected to contain shabu, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

In Iloilo City, the operation was conducted at 10:20 p.m. in Barangay Veterans Village, City Proper, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1, together with the Icpo-City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) and Highway Patrol Group (HPG)-Western Visayas, arrested two individuals for selling shabu to an undercover officer.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Joey, 36, an HVI listed under the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) in Barangay Veterans Village, City Proper, and alias Rona, 24, a resident of Leganes, Iloilo.

A total of 17 plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with a street value of P557,600, buy-bust money, and various non-drug items were confiscated during the operation. Both suspects are currently under the custody of ICPS1 for case filing.

Arrested individuals face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The confiscated drugs will undergo laboratory examination at the Regional Forensic Unit (RFU) 6.

In total, over 892 grams of suspected shabu was confiscated.

Praising the efforts of the operating units, Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office Western Visayas (PRO 6), highlighted the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in the region to combat illegal drug activities.

"The successful operation conducted by the operating unit underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in our region to combat illegal drug activities. We commend the dedication and bravery of our police officers involved in this operation," Wanky said.

The regional director said the achievement reflects the commitment to creating a safer, drug-free community, pledging to intensify efforts in eradicating illegal drugs and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

"The collaborative efforts of our police officers are crucial in combating the drug menace. This successful operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our police force in protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs,” Wanky said. (SunStar Philippines)