Iloilo police bust HVI, 3 others; seize P1M worth of shabu

ILOILO police arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and three others in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Ubos, Barangay Igcocolo, Guimbal, Iloilo on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

They were identified as alias Kirk, 34, single, jobless, and a resident of Sitio Ubos, tagged as an HVI; alias George, 54, male, married, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Pescadores; alias Rynn, 29, jobless, of Barangay Sta. Rosa-Laguna, and alias Third, 22, fisherman, of Barangay Bagumbayan.

All suspects are residents of Guimbal, Iloilo.

The suspects were apprehended for selling suspected shabu with 150 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated drug price of P1,020,000.

The operation involved a joint team from the Iloilo Provincial Police Office-Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (Ippo-PDEU) and the Guimbal Municipal Police Station.

The suspects were caught in the act of selling a sachet of suspected shabu to a police officer posing as a buyer for P20,000.

During a police operation, several items were confiscated from a suspect. These included various amounts of suspected shabu packaged in transparent plastic sachets and a pack.

Additionally, a digital weighing scale, scissors, rolled aluminum foil, lighters, and strips of aluminum foil were found. The authorities also seized two cellular phones, two pouches, and strips of aluminum foil.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended the operating units for their accomplishment and urged all units in the region to intensify their campaign against illegal drugs.

"Let us be more committed and dedicated to achieving a drug-free Western Visayas. Together in unity, the end of these drug peddlers will come to an end," Wanky said.

The suspects are currently detained at the Guimbal Municipal Police Station and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)