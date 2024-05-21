Iloilo police buy-bust nets P1.5M shabu

TWO suspected drug personalities were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Iloilo Provincial Police Office (Ippo) and the Pototan Municipal Police Station (MPS) around 5 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2024.

The joint operation by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Ippo and the Station Drug Enforcement Team of Pototan MPS resulted in the confiscation of approximately 230 grams of shabu with an estimated drug price of P1,564,000.

The arrested individuals were identified as alias Pato, a high-value individual and resident of Barangay Primitivo Ledesma Ward, Pototan, Iloilo; and alias Bastian, a street-level individual residing in Barangay Guinacas, Pototan, Iloilo.

According to a report from the Ippo, the operation stemmed from information provided by concerned citizens in Pototan for over a month.

The report revealed that alias Pato was also convicted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and was previously arrested in a similar operation in Pototan in 2013.

He was released from jail after serving his sentence of nearly two years ago.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Ippo director, commended the operating teams for their successful operation.

He also expressed his appreciation for the continued support and trust of the Ilonggo community in the police force's efforts to eradicate illegal drugs in the province.

"Your commitment to providing our constituents with a peaceful and progressive province is highly commendable And to our beloved Ilonggos, I genuinely appreciate your trust and support for your Ilonggo Cops. Let's continue our gains for a safer, more progressive, and drug-free Iloilo," Razalan said.

In Iloilo City, police operatives arrested three suspects and confiscated

shabu worth P578,000 in a buy-bust operation conducted around 12:55 p.m. of May 20, 2024.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested alias Manok, Dino, and Boy-Boy, a former Tokhang surrenderer from Barangay Muelle Loney, Iloilo City.

Recovered from the suspects were a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing shabu, nine sachets, and P7,000 worth of buy-bust money, including a marked P100 bill.

The recovered drug evidence will be turned over to the Regional Forensic Unit 6 for examination.

The arrested suspects are currently detained at the ICPS1 custodial facility. The case is being prepared for filing in court. (Leo Solinap)