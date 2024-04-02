Iloilo police commends public cooperation for reduced crime incidents

ILOILO province saw a significant decrease in crime incidents during Holy Week 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

According to data from the Iloilo Provincial Police Office (Ippo), crime incidents dropped by 19.85 percent from Holy Monday to Easter Sunday.

During the observation period from April 3 to 9 in 2023 and March 25 to 31 in 2024, there were 136 crime incidents reported in the previous year and 109 incidents reported in the current year, indicating a decrease.

There has been a notable decrease in the occurrence of eight focus crimes, which include murder, homicide, robbery, theft, rape, physical injury, carnapping of motor vehicles, and carnapping of motorcycles

Focus crimes dropped by 66.67 percent, with only four incidents reported this year compared to 12 incidents in 2023.

Iloilo Provincial Director Police Coronel Ronaldo P. Palomo attributed the decrease in crime to the strict implementation of security measures, particularly the increased police presence during the Holy Week period.

"Despite the scorching heat and having to spend the long weekend in the streets, your Ilonggo cops tirelessly rendered duty for you to peacefully observe the Holy Week," Palomo said in a statement.

He also commended the public for their role in reducing crime incidents.

"Your continued support and cooperation to our crime prevention efforts fuels our commitment towards a safer and more peaceful province," Palomo said.

On the other hand, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) under City Director Police Colonel Joeresty P. Coronicar reported operational achievements from March 16 to 31, 2024.

During this period, they carried out three successful operations and one deposited firearms.

Two people were apprehended by law enforcement for possessing firearms illegally under Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities seized two firearms from the individuals during the arrest.

In a crackdown on illegal gambling, authorities carried out six operations that resulted in the arrest of 21 individuals. They also seized a total of P5,450 in cash bets. As a result, six cases were filed.

Thirteen operations were conducted targeting illegal drug activities, resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals. Among those arrested were eight high-value individuals and nine street-level individuals.

A total of 943.0832 grams of shabu, an illegal drug, was seized. The standard drug price for this amount was calculated to be P6,412,965.76, with a street prevailing price of P18,861,664.

Iloilo City ordinance 8,547 was implemented, leading to 206 individuals being officially charged for violations, while 8,341 others were given warnings. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)