Iloilo police conduct random drug test

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) has initiated its internal cleansing program with a random drug test conducted on 32 personnel of the Tigbauan Municipal Police Station (MPS) on August 13, 2024.

The drug test, administered by the Regional Forensic Unit (RFU) in Western Visayas, aims to ensure the integrity and credibility of the police force.

Ippo Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan underscored the importance of maintaining public trust and confidence.

"As law enforcers, we must ensure the safety and well-being of our community. To effectively perform our duties, we must maintain the trust and confidence of the public, which is essential to the success of our goal of a more secure, peaceful, drug-free, and progressive Iloilo. The surprise drug test we just conducted is only among the surprise drug tests that will be conducted across all our field units," Razalan said.

The Ippo plans to implement random drug tests on all field units before the year ends as part of its commitment to a drug-free police force.

In a separate incident on the same day, a significant anti-drug operation took place in Bacolod City, leading to the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) and the seizure of approximately six kilos of substance believed to be shabu worth P41.3 million.

The operation was conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas at 8:12 p.m. of August 13 in Purok Malipayon, Barangay 35, Bacolod City.

The arrested suspect, identified as alias Tol, 28, is currently under police custody.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the operating team for their successful operation.

“This significant accomplishment is a product of your dedication and perseverance in our campaign against illegal drugs. This is a big blow on them. Exert effort to determine if this suspect has cohorts. If there is and if evidence warrant, subject them to follow-up police operations to hold them accountable of their illegal acts,” Wanky said.

The suspect will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)