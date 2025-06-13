Iloilo police confiscate 40 firearms, arrest 38 for election gun ban violations

A TOTAL of 40 firearms were confiscated and 38 individuals were arrested across Iloilo province for violating the election gun ban from January 12 to June 11, 2025, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) said.

Police Colonel Roland Bulalacao, officer-in-charge of the Ippo, commended the dedication of law enforcement officers and stakeholders in ensuring a peaceful and orderly 2025 National and Local Elections.

“This remarkable achievement is a direct result of the strong partnership between the Ilonggo Cops, various stakeholders, and especially the Ilonggo community. It truly reflects our shared trust and commitment to ensuring a peaceful and progressive province of Iloilo,” Bulalacao said.

Ippo attributed the success to intensified operations, community support, and the strategic implementation of the Philippine National Police’s “PRO6 On TOP” initiative.

The police’s proactive presence helped prevent election-related violence, maintain public order, and reinforce safety throughout the province beyond election day.

The operations were part of Ippo’s broader commitment to upholding peace and order under the policy direction of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6).

The police force reaffirmed its dedication to law enforcement and community partnership in safeguarding Iloilo residents during and after the election season. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)