Iloilo police confiscate P1.904 million drugs, arrest 2 suspects

THE Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-Western Visayas and the Dumangas Municipal Police Station Drug Enforcement Team conducted an anti-illegal drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Jardin, Dumangas, Iloilo, resulting in the confiscation of P1.904 million worth of shabu and the arrest of two high-value individuals on November 1, 2023.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) identified the high-value individuals (HVIs) as Alias Ton-Ton, Alias Tata and Alias Errol. Ton-Ton and Tata were arrested, while Errol remains at large.

The confiscated items included a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance, 15 similar sachets, two knot-tied bags, and a small sachet containing a shabu substance, all allegedly in the possession of Ton-Ton. Two knot-tied bags and a small sachet were allegedly in Tata's possession.

The operation also led to the seizure of the buy-bust money, proceeds money linked to Ton-Ton, an android cellular phone, a white plastic pouch, a disposable lighter, several strips of aluminum foil, multiple empty transparent plastic sachets, and a digital weighing scale.

Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, lauded the operating unit for another high-impact accomplishment.

“These 280 grams of shabu less in the supply chain magnifies its effect, and you have saved hundreds of individuals: those using illegal drugs, their families and friends, and even the entire community,” Villaflor said.

“Patuloy po ang aming panawagan na tulungan po natin ang ating pulisya sa pagsugpo sa iligal na droga. Huwag na po tayong maghintay na ang salot na ito ay makapasok pa sa ating bahay. Protektahan po natin ang ating mga anak at mahal sa buhay. Makialam, magbigay-alam para sa mas ligtas na pamayanan at mas magandang bukas,” he added.

Villaflor called on the public to help the police in the fight against illegal drugs. (SunStar Philippines)