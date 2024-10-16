Iloilo police confiscate P2M drugs in 2 raids

IN TWO separate anti-drug operations in Iloilo, law enforcement seized almost P2 million worth of suspected shabu within five hours, arresting four suspects involved in illegal drug activities.

Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan commended the collaborative efforts of the police and the community in achieving these results.

“The cooperation from our citizens has been invaluable. Their willingness to report suspicious activities and provide information is a testament to their commitment to a safer environment. Together, we can make a significant impact on eradicating illegal drugs from our streets," Razalan said.

He highlighted the essential role of the public in providing crucial information that leads to successful operations.

The first operation occurred around 7:30 p.m. on October 15, 2024, in Barangay Malusgod, Pototan, Iloilo.

The Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Pototan Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested alias Ian, 40, married, and employed as a laborer, and alias Bob, 28, single. Both are residents of Barangay Zarrague, Pototan.

Authorities confiscated around 150 grams of suspected shabu valued at approximately P1,020,000, as well as a .22 caliber revolver.

Just five hours apart, at 12:30 a.m. on October 16, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Ippo carried out another operation in Barangay Don T Lutero West, Janiuay, Iloilo.

Two high-value targets were arrested: alias Joe, 41, married, and unemployed, along with his cohort, alias Nhold, 42, single, and a taxi driver. Both suspects were residents of Barangay Aguingay, Janiuay.

During the raid, around 125 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P875,000, were seized.

These operations underscore the importance of sustained efforts from law enforcement and the community to eliminate illegal drugs in Iloilo.

Razalan assured the public that the police would continue their anti-drug operations and preventive programs to maintain peace and order in the province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)