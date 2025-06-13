Iloilo police heighten security as schools reopen June 16

POLICE Colonel Roland Bulalacao, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), has launched intensified security measures across the province ahead of the official school opening on Monday, June 16, 2025, to ensure the safety of students, parents, and educators.

“‘Balik-Eskwela’ is not only a time of excitement for students and educators, but also a critical period for law enforcement. We are working proactively to prevent incidents and ensure the safety of everyone returning to school,” Bulalacao said.

All municipal police stations under the Ippo are coordinating with school authorities and local government units to manage the influx of students and motorists. Traffic enforcers will be deployed around school zones to manage congestion, while Barangay Leaders have committed the assistance of Barangay Tanods and other force multipliers for visibility and crowd control.

The Ippo has ordered foot and mobile patrols near schools, transport terminals, pedestrian lanes, and main roads to maintain peace and order. Police assistance desks will be stationed at key locations to provide immediate support and respond to concerns from the public, especially during school opening and dismissal hours.

It is advised that commuters and drivers prepare their routes appropriately and anticipate increased traffic. The Ippo also suggested that parents and guardians teach their kids basic safety skills like avoiding strangers, protecting valuables, avoiding fake news, and reporting suspicious activity to the local police station. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)