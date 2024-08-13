Iloilo police intensify crackdown on illegal drugs, criminality

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) and Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) intensified their operations against illegal drugs, wanted persons, loose firearms, and illegal gambling, resulting in significant arrests and confiscations.

From August 5 to 11, 2024, the ICPO conducted simultaneous anti-criminality operations that led to the arrest of 18 drug personalities, 12 wanted persons, and one individual involved in loose firearms.

Six illegal gambling operations were dismantled. Confiscated items included some 200 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.3 million and P6,396 in bet money.

Iloilo City Police Officer-in-Charge Police Colonel Kim Legada expressed satisfaction with the results of the operations.

“This signifies a committed public service towards a peaceful, orderly, safe, and secure Iloilo City. Rest assured, with the cooperation and support of everyone in the community, more operations will be conducted, more accomplishments will be recorded, and more success will be achieved. To our policemen, know that your City Director is here to support you,” Legada said.

Meanwhile, IPPO-Provincial Drug Enforcement Team (PDET) conducted two separate anti-drug operations in Tigbauan, Iloilo on August 12.

These operations led to the arrest of three individuals identified as alias VL, including two high-value individuals alias JG and Mike, and the seizure of approximately 280 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P1.9 million.

IPPO Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan commended the team for their successful operations.

“I commend the exemplary performance of our operating team and Ilonggo's drive to eradicate illicit drugs. Let us continue our collaboration for a more secure, drug-free, and progressive Iloilo,” Razalan said.

Both police offices emphasized the importance of community support in their efforts to combat crime and illegal drug activities. (SunStar Philippines)