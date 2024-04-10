Iloilo police killed in line of duty; suspect neutralized in police operation

POLICE Corporal Reo Manero of Pototan Municipal Police Station (MPS) was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The suspect, identified as Michael D. Solis, 41, from Barangay Polot-an, Pototan, Iloilo, was later neutralized in a police operation that evening.

Following Manero's death, a joint operation involving Pototan MPS, the Provincial Intelligence Unit, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), the Provincial Special Operations Group (PSOG), Iloilo Provincial Police Office-Special Weapons and Tactics (Ippo-Swat), Dingle MPS, Barotac Nuevo MPS, and Dumangas MPS was launched to apprehend Solis.

In a statement by Police Colonel Ronaldo P. Palomo, Ippo provincial director, the operation culminated in a gunfight in Barangay Sohoton, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo approximately 9:40 p.m. on April 8.

Solis reportedly resisted arrest and opened fire on the officers.

Solis was fatally shot during a shootout and was rushed to Don Jose Monfort Medical Center in Barotac Nuevo. A bullet hit a bulletproof vest of a PDEU operative, but he remained unharmed. Solis was declared dead by attending physicians.

Earlier, Solis shot Manero, an intelligence operative from Janiuay, Iloilo, while the latter was conducting a covert police operation in the area at 10 a.m. on April 8, 2024.

Manero suffered multiple gunshot wounds on his body and head and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. We understand that losing a family member is never easy, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to them," Palomo said.

Palomo emphasized the police force's commitment to public safety.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public, especially criminals, that the police force is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. Engaging in violent activities and resisting law enforcement will only lead to tragic consequences. We urge individuals involved in criminal activities to surrender peacefully and cooperate with the authorities," Palomo said.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended the Iloilo Police Provincial Office for their swift action in apprehending the suspect.

"Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa mabilis na aksyon ng pamunuan ng Iloilo Police Provincial Office at nagresulta sa agarang paglutas ng kasong ito," Wankly said.

(We are grateful for the quick action of the leadership of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office and resulted in the immediate resolution of this case.)

Wanky also offered condolences to the family of Manero.

"Sa kabilang dako, taos puso po tayong nakikiramay sa naiwang pamilya ni Police Corporal Reo Manero at magbibigay tayo ng kaukulang supporta pinansyal at tulongan natin ang kanyang pamilya para mabilis na makuha ang mga kaukulang benipisyo ng yumaong kasamahan natin," Wanky said.

(On the other hand, we sincerely sympathize with the bereaved family of Police Corporal Reo Manero and we will provide appropriate financial support and help his family to quickly obtain the corresponding benefits of our late colleague.)

Police records indicated that Solis had a criminal history, including charges of murder, illegal possession of firearms, and acts of lasciviousness. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)