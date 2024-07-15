Iloilo police make strides in week-long operations

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) reported significant accomplishments in a series of operations conducted from July 8 to 14, 2024.

Ippo provincial director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, attributed the success of these operations to the strong partnership between the Ippo and the community.

"The success of all our efforts relies not only on our dedication and professionalism but also on the continued support and cooperation of our beloved Ilonggos," Razalan said.

This includes, five drug traffickers, including a high-value target, were arrested and 287 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated, valued at P1,951,600.

Twenty-five individuals, including the most wanted, were apprehended.

One person was arrested in an anti-gambling operation, with P2,500 in bets confiscated.

Two individuals were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, and four guns (two confiscated, two surrendered, and one with an expired license) were recovered.

Six illegal fishing operations were thwarted, resulting in the arrest of 15 fishermen and the impounding of seven motorboats.

Six truck drivers and their respective delivery trucks were apprehended for violating the Provincial Anti-Illegal Quarry Ordinance.

(SunStar Philippines)