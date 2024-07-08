Iloilo police net drug suspects, wanted persons in 'Birada Semana'

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) reported a successful week-long intensified police operation dubbed "Birada Semana" conducted from July 1 to 7, 2024.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of Ippo, commended the efforts of all involved.

"We owe these accomplishments to everyone in the community who supports our efforts. We shall continue working together towards a safer, more secure, progressive, and drug-free Iloilo Province," Razalan said.

Authorities have apprehended 48 individuals, including eight who are classified as "Most Wanted" at various levels.

In a series of 16 operations, 41 fishermen were arrested for illegal fishing, with 15 fishing boats impounded and P112,170 worth of fish confiscated.

Additionally, 32 firearms were either confiscated, surrendered, or deposited by their owners.

In drug-related incidents, 18 drug personalities, including four high-value targets, were arrested, and 391.69 grams of suspected illegal drugs valued at approximately P2,663,492 were seized.

Local ordinance enforcement actions led to the arrest of nine violators and the impoundment of their delivery trucks.

A single operation targeting illegal gambling also resulted in the arrest of three individuals. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)