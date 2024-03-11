Iloilo police net over P1.3M shabu in separate operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) confiscated a total of P1,326,000 worth of shabu and arrested four individuals in separate buy-bust operations conducted across the province on March 9 and 10, 2024.

At 2:04 a.m. of Sunday, March 10, Tigbauan Municipal Police Station officers carried out a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dorong-an.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of two suspects, identified as alias Andregil and alias Joycy, both 45-year-old unemployed individuals who have been classified as street-level individuals (STI).

Authorities confiscated approximately 20 grams of shabu with a street value of P136,000.

Officers recovered buy-bust money, one plastic transparent sachet of shabu, 12 heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu, and various non-drug related items.

At 12:28 a.m. Saturday, March 9, personnel from the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operating Unit 6 with the support of Pavia police and Iloilo Police Drug Enforcement Unit, arrested a high-value drug individual (HVI) who has also been in the watchlist of Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) in Pavia, Iloilo.

Alias Raymond, 46, driver, was caught with approximately 115 grams of shabu worth P782,000.

Police recovered two sealed sachets of shabu, two knot-tied shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items from his possession.

At 9:05 p.m. Saturday in Iloilo City, another high-value target, a 30-year-old known only as alias Daniel was arrested by Iloilo City Police Station 3 in Barangay Tacas, Jaro.

Police seized 60 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P408,000 from his possession.

The recovered items from the suspect include one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing shabu, nine pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended the operating personnel for their dedication and highlighted the importance of community involvement.

"These accomplishments are a manifestation that we are giving all our best efforts to achieve our goal of bringing Western Visayas into a drug-free region," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap)