Iloilo police net P19.5M drugs, nab 65 in September

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), under the leadership of Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director, reported a major breakthrough in its anti-criminality campaign in September 2025, confiscating P19.5 million worth of illegal drugs and arresting dozens of suspects in a series of operations across the province.

From September 1 to September 30, the Ippo conducted 37 anti-illegal drug operations that led to the arrest of 65 individuals, including 21 high-value individuals (HVIs) and 44 street-level individuals (SVIs).

Police also seized 2,878.55 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price (SDP) of P19,574,114.84, or approximately P6,800 per gram.

A total of 134 cases for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, were filed against the suspects.

“Ang mga kadalag-an sini nga Setyembre isa ka pamatuod sa dedikasyon kag pagpaninguha sang aton mga Ilonggo cops kag sang daku nga kooperasyon sang aton mga kasimanwa sa Iloilo, kag hugot nga suporta sang aton mga lokal nga mga lider, labi na gid sang aton mga provincial officials, nga ginapangunahan sang pinalangga nga gobernador, Gov. Arthur ‘Toto’ Defensor Jr. Ang ini nga kadalag-an ang isa ka klaro nga mensahe ang mga iligal nga aktibidad sa Iloilo ang wala sang lugar. Nagapabilin kami nga inyo mga kapulisan nga nakatutok nga amligan ang aton probinsya kag seguruhon ang kalinong kag katawhayan para sa tagsa ka mga pumuluyo,” Razalan said.

(The victories this September are a testament to the dedication and efforts of our Ilonggo cops and the great cooperation of our fellow citizens in Iloilo, and the strong support of our local leaders, especially our provincial officials, led by the beloved governor, Gov. Arthur ‘Toto’ Defender Jr. This victory is a clear message that illegal activities in Iloilo have no place. We remain your police officers focused on protecting our province and ensuring peace and order for every citizen.)

The campaign against wanted persons also recorded significant results. Ippo carried out 63 operations, arresting 63 individuals, including 18 most wanted persons and 45 other wanted persons.

To address gun-related violence, 11 operations were conducted that resulted in 12 arrests and the confiscation of 14 firearms. Through the “Tokhang Kontra Armas Luthang” campaign, 31 firearms were voluntarily surrendered while 23 were deposited for safekeeping, accounting for a total of 68 firearms during the month.

On illegal fishing, 27 operations led to the arrest of 105 persons and the seizure of 69 fishing boats. The Bantay Dagat Task Forces also confiscated P60,500 worth of illegally harvested fish.

The drive against illegal gambling resulted in 23 operations with 41 suspects arrested and P8,795 in bet money confiscated. Charges were filed in all cases.

In its anti-illegal quarrying campaign, 12 operations were launched, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals and the impounding of 14 vehicles used in the activity.

The Ippo emphasized that its mandate remains focused on law enforcement, crime prevention, peace and order, and the protection of life and property in Iloilo province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)