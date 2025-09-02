Iloilo police net P15.9-M 'shabu' in August, urge vigilance for ‘Ber months’

THE Iloilo City Police Office arrested 83 drug suspects and seized around 2.3 kilograms of substance believed to be shabu, valued at more than P15.9 million, along with one gram of marijuana, during month-long anti-drug operations in August this year.

The 60 citywide operations led to the arrest of 35 high-value individuals and 48 street-level individuals.

Major operations included:

1. The City Drug Enforcement Unit seizing 821 grams of shabu, valued at P5.5 million, and making 13 arrests;

2. The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with ICPO units, seizing 290 grams, valued at P1.9 million, and making seven arrests;

3. ICPS 2 seizing 230 grams, valued at P1.5 million, and making seven arrests;

4. ICPS 9 seizing 200 grams, valued at P1.3 million, and making four arrests;

5. ICPS 6 seizing 184 grams, valued at P1.2 million, and making five arrests;

6. ICPS 10 seizing 182 grams, valued at P1.2 million, and making three arrests.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, the city director, commended his personnel and stressed the importance of community support.

“These accomplishments highlight the unified efforts of our police and the community against illegal drugs,” Legada said. “With everyone’s commitment and cooperation, we will address this menace and win this war. Let us not stop, let us not falter. Together, we will achieve our goal of making Iloilo City a drug-free community.”

ICPO reminds public to remain vigilant

As September begins and festivities approach, the ICPO is reminding the public to remain vigilant. The reminder coincides with the start of National Crime Prevention Month.

Legada said that security is a shared responsibility. “Crime prevention is not only the work of the police but a shared duty of the whole community,” he said. “By staying alert and working together, we can keep Iloilo City safe and secure for all.”

The ICPO has intensified patrols and increased strategic deployments. The public is advised to report suspicious individuals, activities, or unattended items to the nearest police station, call 911, or contact the ICPO hotlines at 0908-377-0194 and 335-0299. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)