Iloilo police pay respects to slain officer

ILOILO City Police Office Director Police Colonel Joeresty P. Coronica paid his last respects to Police Staff Sergeant Michael Malan and his family to offer his condolences and support at Gegato-Abecia Funeral Homes and Crematory, Barangay Tanza Bonifacio, Iloilo City on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Coronica ensured that concerns were addressed and assistance will be provided in recognition of the Philippine National Police (PNP) organization's efforts in combating illegal drugs and serving the nation.

He also assured financial support to the family of a slain cop and ensured appropriate awards are given while granting privileges and benefits to a slain PNP member.

“He died a hero, and we thank him for the genuine service he offered for the Ilonggos and his nation. As we draw inspiration from his bravery, the war against illegal drugs continues," Coronica said.

On the morning of October 29, 2023, Malan, serving as a team leader with the Special Weapons and Tactics-Iloilo City Police Office (SWAT-ICPO), responded to a call for assistance from the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU).

Malan was killed in a drug buy-bust operation when he was shot by the suspect in Barangay Concepcion, City Proper, Iloilo City. Despite wearing protective gear, the bullet pierced his armpit, resulting in his death. He was declared dead at Iloilo St. Paul's Hospital due to gunshot wounds.

Police later recovered 1.156 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P7.86 million from the suspect and his two accomplices.

The viewing of his remains will take place from November 2 to November 10, 2023, at Gegato-Abecia Funeral Homes and Crematory in Barangay Tanza Bonifacio, City Proper, Iloilo City, and from November 10 to 11 at ICPO Headquarters, ICPO Grounds, Camp Achilles D. Plagata, General Luna Street, Iloilo City.

The interment and cremation will occur on November 11, 2023, following a mass at Gegato-Abecia Funeral Homes and Crematory in Barangay Balabago, Jaro, Iloilo City. (SunStar Philippines)