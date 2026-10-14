Iloilo police personnel donate blood in Santa Barbara activity

TWENTY personnel of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) donated blood during a bloodletting activity organized by the Santa Barbara Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), in collaboration with the Western Visayas Medical Center, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in Barangay Poblacion, Zone V, Santa Barbara, Iloilo.

The activity, which began at 8 a.m., was held in connection with the celebration of the 37th National Correctional Consciousness Week, which carries the theme “Bridging the Gap: Cultivating Compassion and Civic Participation in Community-Based Corrections.”

The blood donation drive brought together police personnel and representatives of participating agencies to support community health initiatives while raising awareness of community-based correctional programs.

According to the activity report, all 20 participating IPPO personnel successfully donated blood.

The activity also sought to promote public awareness and understanding of the importance of community-based corrections, particularly the rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals under probation, parole and other correctional programs.

It emphasized compassion, inclusivity and active community participation in supporting individuals undergoing rehabilitation and preparing for reintegration into society.

The observance of National Correctional Consciousness Week also highlighted the importance of community involvement in promoting acceptance and providing opportunities for individuals under correctional supervision.

The participation of IPPO personnel formed part of the interagency collaboration involving the Santa Barbara MDRRMO and the Western Visayas Medical Center.

Organizers also emphasized the role of cooperation among government agencies and communities in supporting public health activities and rehabilitation initiatives.

The bloodletting activity underscored the importance of voluntary blood donation, interagency coordination and community participation in support of the objectives of National Correctional Consciousness Week. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)