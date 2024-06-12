Iloilo Police Provincial Office inaugurates new headquarters in Passi City

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) officially opened its new headquarters in Barangay Sablogon, Passi City, on June 10, 2024.

The inauguration ceremony, held at 7:30 a.m., commenced with a flag-raising ceremony followed by a Eucharistic Mass officiated by Father Ricardo Iniego Jr.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. served as the guest of honor and speaker, with Dr. Raul Banas, provincial administrator, representing him at the event.

Other prominent figures in attendance included Passi City Mayor Stephen Palmares; Police Brigadier General Jack L Wanky, Regional Director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas; Ippo Officer-In-Charge, Police Colonel Bayani Razalan; city and barangay officials of Passi City; Iloilo police officers, and other guests.

Passi City is a competent city or is a city that is part of the Iloilo Province.

Passi City Mayor Stephen Palmares welcomed the transfer of Ippo headquarters to his city, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on maintaining peace and order - a crucial factor for economic growth.

Defensor, through Banas, pledged his full support for the new Ippo location.

He committed to additional infrastructure projects within the complex to enhance the working conditions for Ippo personnel.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas expressed his gratitude to Defensor, Palmares, and other Iloilo leaders for their unwavering support of PRO-Western Visayas and Ippo specifically.

He challenged the Iloilo police force to reciprocate this support by providing exemplary service to the Iloilo community.

Wanky further encouraged Ippo personnel to treat the new headquarters as their second home.

Razalan expressed his sincere appreciation to the Iloilo provincial government, led by Defensor and the Passi City local government unit, under the leadership of Palmares, for facilitating the relocation of the provincial office from Santa Barbara, Iloilo.

The new Ippo in Passi City will operate with a "sckeletal" force while it awaits the installation of internet, air conditioning, and other necessary equipment. The Ippo main office is still located in Santa Barbara, Iloilo. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)