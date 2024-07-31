Iloilo police report major gains in Razalan’s first 100 days

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) has reported notable achievements under the leadership of Police Colonel Bayani Razalan during his first 100 days as officer-in-charge.

Razalan emphasized the Ippo's commitment to improving public safety and maintaining peace and order in Iloilo province.

"The Ippo will continue its efforts to improve public safety and maintain peace and order in the province. I extend my gratitude to the Ilonggos for supporting our efforts to make Iloilo a safer, more secure, progressive, and drug-free province," Razalan said.

From April 19 to July 28, 2024, the Ippo intensified its operations against various criminal activities, resulting in significant arrests, confiscations, and a decrease in overall crime rates.

Anti-illegal drug operations resulted in 147 arrests, including 28 high-value individuals, and confiscation of P26,776,827.39 (3,937.77 grams) worth of shabu.

Manhunt operations also resulted in the arrest of 345 fugitives, including 67 most wanted persons.

Anti-illegal fishing operations had 261 arrests, 132 fishing boats impounded, and P418,338 worth of fish confiscated.

The campaign against illegal quarrying resulted in 116 arrests and impoundment of delivery trucks.

For anti-illegal gambling, 70 arrests (34 positive illegal gambling operators) were made and P41,014 bet money was confiscated.

Operations against loose firearms resulted in 150 surrenderers, deposit of 17 expired firearms at police stations, confiscation of 34 (201 loose firearms), and arrest of 35 individuals.

For crime reduction, the overall crime incidents in the province decreased by 3.09 percent, with a significant 21.70 percent drop in Index Crimes (eight focus crimes).

Non-index crimes also decreased by 3.58 percent. This includes cases for violation of Special Laws and Revised Penal Codes.

"Other Than Index Crimes" have decreased by 13.45 percent, with a 5.61 percent increase in attempted/frustrated focus crimes.

Razalan attributed the Ippo's success to the dedication and hard work of his personnel and the strong support of the community. (Leo Solinap)