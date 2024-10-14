Iloilo police reports results from weeklong crime prevention efforts

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) reported outstanding performance in its weeklong anti-criminality operations, held from October 7 to 13, 2024, securing a significant number of arrests, drug seizures, and firearms confiscations.

The Icpo reported a total of 14 operations focused on illegal drugs, which led to the arrest of 21 suspects. During these operations, police confiscated a total of 1,405.4 grams of shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) value of P9,556,720.

In addition, 15 operations were conducted to arrest wanted individuals. As a result, 16 persons were apprehended, including 2 Most Wanted Persons (MWPs) and 14 Other Wanted Persons (OWPs).

In addressing the issue of loose firearms, two individuals were arrested, and two firearms were seized. Additionally, 12 firearms were surrendered voluntarily or recovered for safekeeping, along with one explosive.

The crackdown on illegal gambling led to four operations, resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals and the confiscation of P2,922 in bet money.

Icpo City Director Police Colonel Kim Legada praised the units for their diligence and commitment.

"This success reflects our dedication to providing committed public service, ensuring a peaceful, orderly, safe, and secure Iloilo City," Legada said.

He also noted that increased checkpoint operations during the week helped deter criminal activities in the city.

"With the continued cooperation and support of the community, more operations will be conducted, more accomplishments will be achieved, and greater successes will follow," Legada concluded. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)